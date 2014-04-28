Bollywood Oscars

Edition:
<p>Hollywood star John Travolta dances with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Indian film fans watch the green carpet as VIPs arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

<p>Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Anil Kapoor takes photos with fans before the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

