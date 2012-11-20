Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 20, 2012 | 6:55pm IST

Bollywood Style

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) speaks with actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) as actress Anushka Sharma watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) speaks with actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) as actress Anushka Sharma watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012....more

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) speaks with actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) as actress Anushka Sharma watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles as she poses for a picture during a fashion show in New Delhi September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles as she poses for a picture during a fashion show in New Delhi September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles as she poses for a picture during a fashion show in New Delhi September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
3 / 40
<p>Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" (My Brother's Bride) in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" (My Brother's Bride) in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" (My Brother's Bride) in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 40
<p>Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
5 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor smiles during a news conference to promote her movie "Bodyguard" at a multiplex in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor smiles during a news conference to promote her movie "Bodyguard" at a multiplex in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor smiles during a news conference to promote her movie "Bodyguard" at a multiplex in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitraka</p>

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitraka

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitraka

Close
7 / 40
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 40
<p>Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 40
<p>Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 40
<p>Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Dia Mirza greets fans on the green carpet for "IIFA Rocks" during an International Indian Film Academy Awards event in Toronto June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza greets fans on the green carpet for "IIFA Rocks" during an International Indian Film Academy Awards event in Toronto June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza greets fans on the green carpet for "IIFA Rocks" during an International Indian Film Academy Awards event in Toronto June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
14 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Mahi Gill waves to fans in Brampton June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Bollywood actress Mahi Gill waves to fans in Brampton June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Mahi Gill waves to fans in Brampton June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
15 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
16 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives for the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives for the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives for the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
17 / 40
<p>Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi greets fans in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi greets fans in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi greets fans in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
18 / 40
<p>Bollywood actors Bipashu Basu (L), Dia Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh (R) stand on stage during The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards opening news conference in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Bollywood actors Bipashu Basu (L), Dia Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh (R) stand on stage during The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards opening news conference in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Bipashu Basu (L), Dia Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh (R) stand on stage during The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards opening news conference in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
19 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 40
<p>Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
22 / 40
<p>Actress Neha Dhupia smiles on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Actress Neha Dhupia smiles on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Actress Neha Dhupia smiles on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
23 / 40
<p>Actress Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Actress Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Actress Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
24 / 40
<p>Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Preity Zinta takes pictures with her mobile phone in Gujarat January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta takes pictures with her mobile phone in Gujarat January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta takes pictures with her mobile phone in Gujarat January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
26 / 40
<p>Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
27 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
28 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
29 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
30 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
31 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
32 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
33 / 40
<p>Bollywood actor Aamir Khan smiles during a news conference in New Delhi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan smiles during a news conference in New Delhi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan smiles during a news conference in New Delhi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
34 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
35 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture during the premiere of the movie "Dulha Mil Gaya" (Found A Groom) in Mumbai January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture during the premiere of the movie "Dulha Mil Gaya" (Found A Groom) in Mumbai January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture during the premiere of the movie "Dulha Mil Gaya" (Found A Groom) in Mumbai January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
36 / 40
<p>Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. Picture taken December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. Picture taken December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. Picture taken December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
37 / 40
<p>Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor (L) attend a promotional event for their movie "3 Idiots" in Mumbai November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor (L) attend a promotional event for their movie "3 Idiots" in Mumbai November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor (L) attend a promotional event for their movie "3 Idiots" in Mumbai November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
38 / 40
<p>Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from Indian designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from Indian designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from Indian designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
39 / 40
<p>Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen presents a creation from designer Sanjana Jon's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen presents a creation from designer Sanjana Jon's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen presents a creation from designer Sanjana Jon's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

Next Slideshows

The wrecks of Sandy

The wrecks of Sandy

Sandy may have destroyed as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks.

20 Nov 2012
Obama overseas

Obama overseas

President Obama travels to the Asian regional summit.

19 Nov 2012
Hatted and Capped

Hatted and Capped

Headgear that turns heads in India.

19 Nov 2012
Life and last journey of Bal Thackeray

Life and last journey of Bal Thackeray

The Shiv Sena chief in pictures.

18 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast