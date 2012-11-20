Bollywood Style
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) speaks with actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) as actress Anushka Sharma watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012....more
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles as she poses for a picture during a fashion show in New Delhi September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" (My Brother's Bride) in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor smiles during a news conference to promote her movie "Bodyguard" at a multiplex in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitraka
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza greets fans on the green carpet for "IIFA Rocks" during an International Indian Film Academy Awards event in Toronto June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Bollywood actress Mahi Gill waves to fans in Brampton June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives for the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi greets fans in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actors Bipashu Basu (L), Dia Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh (R) stand on stage during The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards opening news conference in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actress Neha Dhupia smiles on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actress Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta takes pictures with her mobile phone in Gujarat January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan smiles during a news conference in New Delhi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture during the premiere of the movie "Dulha Mil Gaya" (Found A Groom) in Mumbai January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. Picture taken December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor (L) attend a promotional event for their movie "3 Idiots" in Mumbai November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from Indian designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen presents a creation from designer Sanjana Jon's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
