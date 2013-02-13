Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2013 | 3:55pm IST

Bollywood: young and famous

<p>Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
1 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor greets the media in Mumbai July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor greets the media in Mumbai July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor greets the media in Mumbai July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
2 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kangana Ranawat presents a creation by designers Prriya and Chintans at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranawat presents a creation by designers Prriya and Chintans at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranawat presents a creation by designers Prriya and Chintans at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
3 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
4 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
5 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
6 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
7 / 33
<p>Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Close
8 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
9 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
10 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
11 / 33
<p>Sri Lankan-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Sri Lankan-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Sri Lankan-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
12 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
13 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Close
14 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Imraan Khan speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" in Ahmedabad February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actor Imraan Khan speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" in Ahmedabad February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actor Imraan Khan speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" in Ahmedabad February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
15 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
16 / 33
<p>Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Close
17 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin smiles as director Dibakar Banerjee (R) speaks during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin smiles as director Dibakar Banerjee (R) speaks during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin smiles as director Dibakar Banerjee (R) speaks during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
18 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
19 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Close
20 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
21 / 33
<p>Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
22 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
23 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (R) greets fans at the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (R) greets fans at the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (R) greets fans at the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files

Close
24 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Close
25 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Close
26 / 33
<p>Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Close
27 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha arrives in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha arrives in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha arrives in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Close
28 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Artist" by director Michel Hazanavicius in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Artist" by director Michel Hazanavicius in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Artist" by director Michel Hazanavicius in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

Close
29 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Close
30 / 33
<p>Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez walks on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez walks on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez walks on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Close
31 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
32 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Neha Dhupiya (L) touches the face of actor Ayushman Khurana (2nd L), as actress Chitrangada Singh looks on, while they pose with an Air India "Maharaja" mascot during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupiya (L) touches the face of actor Ayushman Khurana (2nd L), as actress Chitrangada Singh looks on, while they pose with an Air India "Maharaja" mascot during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupiya (L) touches the face of actor Ayushman Khurana (2nd L), as actress Chitrangada Singh looks on, while they pose with an Air India "Maharaja" mascot during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Bollywood in 2012

Bollywood in 2012

Next Slideshows

Bollywood in 2012

Bollywood in 2012

A look back at the best of Bollywood in 2012

11 Dec 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012
Kolkata Film Festival

Kolkata Film Festival

Top Bollywood actors at inauguration of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival

11 Nov 2012
Saif and Kareena get married

Saif and Kareena get married

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are set to tie the knot on October 16 in Mumbai, after more than five years of courtship.

15 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast