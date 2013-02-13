Bollywood: young and famous
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor greets the media in Mumbai July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranawat presents a creation by designers Prriya and Chintans at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Sri Lankan-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files
Bollywood actor Imraan Khan speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" in Ahmedabad February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin smiles as director Dibakar Banerjee (R) speaks during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (R) and Imran Khan pose during a promotional event for their movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut (R) greets fans at the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files
Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha arrives in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Artist" by director Michel Hazanavicius in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez walks on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupiya (L) touches the face of actor Ayushman Khurana (2nd L), as actress Chitrangada Singh looks on, while they pose with an Air India "Maharaja" mascot during the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film...more
