Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 20, 2016 | 7:45am IST

Bolt leads Jamaica to relay gold

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
3 / 10
Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
5 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Agony of defeat

Agony of defeat

Next Slideshows

Agony of defeat

Agony of defeat

Athletes feel the sting of disappointment at the Rio Olympics.

20 Aug 2016
Olympic tumbles

Olympic tumbles

Athletes falling down at the Rio Olympics.

20 Aug 2016
Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Britain's Nick Skelton on his horse Big Star wins gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff in his seventh Olympics.

20 Aug 2016
Putin visits annexed Crimea

Putin visits annexed Crimea

Vladimir Putin flies into annexed Crimea, two years after Russian troops seized the peninsula.

19 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast