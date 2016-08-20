Bolt leads Jamaica to relay gold
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
