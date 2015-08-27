Bolt struck down
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica collides with a cameraman on a segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) falls after being hit by a cameraman (C) on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015....more
Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica is knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (bottom L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (bottom R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015....more
Winner Usain Bolt of crouches after being hit by a cameraman on a Segway (R) after competing at the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (front R) limps after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (2nd L) rubs his feet after being hit by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands up after being knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after Bolt won the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
