Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 10, 2012 | 2:25am IST

Bolt's double-double gold

<p>LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, August 10, 2012

LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
1 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
2 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble more

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
5 / 28
<p>Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Friday, August 10, 2012

Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 28
<p>BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, August 10, 2012

BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
8 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
9 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
12 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
13 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 28
<p>LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Friday, August 10, 2012

LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
15 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
17 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
18 / 28
<p>Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
19 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. ...more

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
21 / 28
<p>BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Friday, August 10, 2012

BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
22 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
23 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
24 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic...more

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
25 / 28
<p>The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 10, 2012

The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
26 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
27 / 28
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 10, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Typhoon Haikui

Typhoon Haikui

Next Slideshows

Typhoon Haikui

Typhoon Haikui

Nearly two million people are evacuated as Typhoon Haikui hits China.

09 Aug 2012
London Olympics: Day 12

London Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Olympics.

09 Aug 2012
London Olympics: Day 11

London Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Olympics.

08 Aug 2012
Philippines submerged

Philippines submerged

Deadly torrential rains flooded much of Manila and surrounding areas, forcing nearly 270,000 people to flee their homes.

08 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast