Bomb attacks in Iraq

Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral for a victim who was killed in a bomb attack in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns across Iraq, killing dozens, police and hospital sources said, raising fears of sectarian strife in a country whose authorities are keen to show they can now maintain security. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi