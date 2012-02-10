Edition:
Bomb blasts in Syria

Syrian security and civil defence members inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

A damaged bus is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

Syrian security personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

Syrian security personnel inspect the police headquarters, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

Damaged cars are seen outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

Syrian security personnel inspect damaged riot police vehicles outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

Damaged buses are seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

A view of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

An excavator removes debris at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian

Friday, February 10, 2012

A damaged vehicle is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

Police helmets and batons lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, February 10, 2012

