Bombing in Kabul

A man stands on the roof top of shops damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People look at a crater caused by a bomb blast in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man looks out of a window of a wedding hall which was damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Shoes left at the scene of bomb blasts are pictured as a firefighter hoses the ground in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A health worker stands with his bloodied gloves after a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An election poster of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is pictured on the broken window of a bus damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

