Bombing in Kabul
A man stands on the roof top of shops damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People look at a crater caused by a bomb blast in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man looks out of a window of a wedding hall which was damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shoes left at the scene of bomb blasts are pictured as a firefighter hoses the ground in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A health worker stands with his bloodied gloves after a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An election poster of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is pictured on the broken window of a bus damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
