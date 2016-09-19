Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 20, 2016 | 3:00am IST

Bombing suspect caught

A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
1 / 20
FBI officials stand amid the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
2 / 20
FBI personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
3 / 20
A policeman takes a photo of a man they identified as Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, as he is placed into an ambulance in Linden, New Jersey, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Anthony Genaro

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
4 / 20
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Junstin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
5 / 20
A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot retrieves an unexploded pressure cooker bomb on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
6 / 20
A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot places an unexploded pressure cooker bomb into a spherical chamber on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
7 / 20
FBI and other security officials mark evidence near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
8 / 20
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tour the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
9 / 20
An image of Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
10 / 20
FBI officials label and collect evidence near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
11 / 20
Police officers stand guard while law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning, in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
12 / 20
Law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
13 / 20
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
14 / 20
FBI officials stand amid evidence markers near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
15 / 20
Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, is seen in this image taken from video, released by the New Jersey State Police. Courtesy New Jersey State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
16 / 20
Evidence markers on the street surround police and FBI officials near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
17 / 20
FBI officials mark the ground near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
18 / 20
Onlookers stand behind a police cordon near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
19 / 20
A New York City firefighter uses a wheeled stretcher to carry supplies near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
20 / 20
