Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, March 19, 2013. A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts tore into Shi'ite districts in Baghdad and south of the Iraqi capital on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people on the 10th...more
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, March 19, 2013. A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts tore into Shi'ite districts in Baghdad and south of the Iraqi capital on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A policeman stands guard at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Qahtan al-Sudani
Iraqi policemen examine the remains of a car bomb in Baghdad's Sadr City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Qahtan al-Sudani
Iraqi residents examine the damage inflicted on their house by a car bomb attack in the Zaafaraniya neighbourhood in Baghdad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A woman stands inside her destroyed house after a car bomb attack in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A woman reacts at the site of a car bomb attack in the Zaafaraniya neighborhood in Baghdad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Firefighters hose down a destroyed vehicle at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the AL-Mashtal district in Baghdad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Smoke rises from the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi policemen and residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Zaafaraniya neighbourhood in Baghdad, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqis examine damage inflicted on their house by a car bomb attack in AL-Mashtal district in Baghdad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A policeman stands guard at the site of car bomb attack in the Shuala district in Baghdad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
