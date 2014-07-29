Edition:
Bombs over Aleppo

A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Civil defense members look for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A resident carries an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Civil defense members help an injured man that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Residents help an injured man who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A civil defense member carries an injured woman that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents help an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents help an injured boy who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

