Mon Feb 13, 2012

Bombs target Israeli embassies

<p>Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and Georgia on Monday, the foreign ministry said, with a bomb going off in New Delhi but a second device in Tbilisi was defused. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and Georgia on Monday, the foreign ministry said, with a bomb going off in New Delhi but a second device in Tbilisi was defused. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and Georgia on Monday, the foreign ministry said, with a bomb going off in New Delhi but a second device in Tbilisi was defused. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>People pass by the Israeli embassy in Tbilisi, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People pass by the Israeli embassy in Tbilisi, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, February 13, 2012

People pass by the Israeli embassy in Tbilisi, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A forensic official (L) takes pictures of a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A forensic official (L) takes pictures of a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

A forensic official (L) takes pictures of a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>People examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

People examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, February 13, 2012

People examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, February 13, 2012

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (3rd L) arrives at a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (3rd L) arrives at a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, February 13, 2012

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (3rd L) arrives at a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (4th R) looks at documents during a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (4th R) looks at documents during a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, February 13, 2012

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (4th R) looks at documents during a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and Georgia.

13 Feb 2012
