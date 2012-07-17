Bonalu festival
A performer blows fire from his mouth as he performs during the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A performer gets his make-up done during the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Performers dressed up as different forms of the Hindu Goddess Mahakali take part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A performer (R) dresses up before taking part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Performers get dressed up as they prepare to take part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
