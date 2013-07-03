Boot it!
A model presents a creation from Dutch designer Jan Taminiau's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Women are reflected in a mirror as they shop for shoes at a retail store in Mumbai September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman selling low cost shoes talks on a mobile phone while waiting for customers on a street in Srinagar March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
An Indian worker polishes a giant slipper before a public display in Agra, May 29, 2001.
The shoes of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she has her make up done before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A customer leaves a shoe store in Mumbai January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Raju, 30, a cobbler works inside a shoe factory in Jammu December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
The shoes of lead clown Biju, 38, are seen before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Budhram, a 55-year-old cobbler, works next to a giant shoe on display at his stall at a crafts fair in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A student puts on her shoes while sitting on the cowdung-plastered floor at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Shastri, 62, works inside a roadside shoe making workshop in Mumbai May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslims offer Friday prayers outside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jammu September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Ponch Oraw, a mahout straps a shoe on an injured foot of 51-years-old Kuntalini, a trained elephant, to protect its injured foot inside Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A girl walks amidst 300 pairs of shoes kept on display during "World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims", organised by a non-government organisation that works for road safety, in Chandigarh November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
India's sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik adds the final touches to a sand sculpture of "a polar bear being crushed by a shoe" ahead of World Environment Day on the Puri beach in Orissa June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherje
A model displays a footwear from the Spring-Summer collection of French fashion retailer 'Galeries Lafayette' during a French Festival in Mumbai April 12, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A Tibetan demonstrator in exile wears a shoe with the Chinese national colours during an anti-China demonstration in Dharamsala March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A model presents a creation from Indian designer Ritu Kumar's Autumn/Winter 2008 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Pilgrims come out of a shoe house after depositing their shoes before entering the Mahabodhi temple compound, in Bodh Gaya in this January 23, 2008 picture. BUDDHISM/ REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A model presents a creation by designers Falguni and Shane at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
An Indian policeman stands guard in front closed shops during a strike to mark the anniversary of "Martyrs' Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A model displays a creation by Indian designer Anupama Dayal during the India Fashion Week in Mumbai March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian shopkeeper displays wedding shoes in a wedding shopping mall in Calcutta February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das SD/CN
Shoe-shine boy Nilesh Das, 12, works at his trade in Calcutta on June 17, 2002.
A Sikh shoemaker Darshan Singh, 48, makes a "Punjabi Khusa", a traditional Punjabi shoe, in Amritsar, in Punjab, December 29, 2002.
