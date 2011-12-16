Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 16, 2011 | 5:30am IST

Bootleg liquor proves deadly

<p>A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 10
<p>Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 10
<p>Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 10
<p>A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 10
<p>A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 10
<p>Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 10
<p>A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 10
<p>Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 10
<p>Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 10
<p>Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Iraq retrospective

Iraq retrospective

Next Slideshows

Iraq retrospective

Iraq retrospective

A visual chronology of the war in Iraq.

16 Dec 2011
Bengal hooch tragedy

Bengal hooch tragedy

Bootleg liquor kills more than 100 in West Bengal

15 Dec 2011
Leaving Iraq

Leaving Iraq

Images from the American troop withdrawal.

19 Dec 2011
India's Tallest Man

India's Tallest Man

Polipaka Gattaiah, who is seven-and-a-half feet tall, claims to be the tallest man in India.

15 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast