Bootleg liquor proves deadly
A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
