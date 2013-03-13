Border Security Expo
Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest...more
Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Qube Unmanned Aircraft System are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Qube Unmanned Aircraft System are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at an assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at an assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at the Lenco MRAP Bear SWAT Team vehicle at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at the Lenco MRAP Bear SWAT Team vehicle at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Part of a transportable long range surveillance camera is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Part of a transportable long range surveillance camera is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An exhibitor fires a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An exhibitor fires a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
FLIR's high definition camera is displayed above a group of attendees at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
FLIR's high definition camera is displayed above a group of attendees at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An AR-15 style assault weapon is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An AR-15 style assault weapon is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lockheed Martin's Squad Mission Support System vehicle is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lockheed Martin's Squad Mission Support System vehicle is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past a sign at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past a sign at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Animal Kingdom
A look at birds and animals in India’s wildlife sanctuaries and zoos.
Militant attack in Kashmir
Militants disguised as cricketers attack Kashmir police camp
Arlington's lost
Scenes from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Japan: Two years on
With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan marked the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.