Wed Aug 7, 2013

Border tension after LoC attack

<p>Activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress push police barricades while shouting slogans as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest against Pakistan near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest against Pakistan near Pakistan embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. The sign reads, "Shame shame Pakistan". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>An Indian army soldier stands guard close to the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress try to cross a police barricade during a protest against Pakistan near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress shout slogans as police try to stop them during a protest against Pakistan near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Police stop activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress from removing a police barricade during a protest against Pakistan near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress shout slogans as police try to stop them during a protest against Pakistan near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Protesters shout anti-Pakistan slogans and burn an effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest in Ahmedabad August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Protesters raise their hands and shout anti-Pakistan slogans during a protest in Ahmedabad August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Indian army soldiers stand near the coffins of their colleagues during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Indian army soldiers stand next to the coffins of their colleagues during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Coffins of Indian army soldiers are pictured through a tent during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Indian army soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

