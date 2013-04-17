Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 12:25am IST

Boston bomb revealed

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

