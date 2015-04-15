Boston bombings remembered
A man wearing a shirt for the foundation for Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard pauses at the site of the second bomb blast on the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Jane, the sister of bombing victim Martin Richard, tries on a firefighter's helmet during a visit to the fire station on Boylston Street. With Jane are her father Bill (L) and mother Denise (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
(L-R) Jenna Dziedzic, Sabrina Dellorusso, Linda Witt, Jillian Boynton and Rene Martel console one another during a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wearing a Boston Strong shirt observes a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bombing survivors Jeff Bauman (left) and Patrick Downes throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A woman has the words "Boston Stronger" written on her arm near the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman (L) and Carlos Arredondo (R), who helped save Bauman, talk to reporters following a ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Police Officer Roy Boussard bows his head during a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast and at the time the bombs went off. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The family of bombing victim Martin Richard (R) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) walk along Boylston Street following a ceremony at the site of the second bomb blast. Martin Richard's father Bill (C) smiles as he walks behind his daughter Jane (2nd...more
A peace sign and note with the initials of the bombing victims hang at the site of the second bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wearing a shirt reading "Boston Strong" and "Survivor" walks away following a ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Flowers and notes are left at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jane, the sister of bombing victim Martin Richard, sits on a new bench with the words "Keep Running Boston" and "Boston Strong" on it outside the fire station on Boylston Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Denise Richard, mother of bombing victim Martin Richard, looks at banners signed by members of the public after the bombings and now hanging at a fire station on Boylston Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bombing victim Martin Richard's sister Jane (2nd R) watches her brother Henry (R) unveil the 2015 Boston Marathon banners during a ceremony at the site of the second bomb blast. Martin Richard's father Bill (L) and mother Denise (2nd L) watch the...more
