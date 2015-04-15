Boston bombings remembered

The family of bombing victim Martin Richard (R) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) walk along Boylston Street following a ceremony at the site of the second bomb blast. Martin Richard's father Bill (C) smiles as he walks behind his daughter Jane (2nd...more

The family of bombing victim Martin Richard (R) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) walk along Boylston Street following a ceremony at the site of the second bomb blast. Martin Richard's father Bill (C) smiles as he walks behind his daughter Jane (2nd L), son henry (3rd R) and wife Denise (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close