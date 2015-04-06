Edition:
India
Boston Marathon trial evidence

A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. �We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all,� the message read, citing what it said was aggression in Muslim lands. �I don�t like killing innocent people it is forbidden in islam, but due to said (�) it is allowed,� the message read, with a word missing due to a bullet hole. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. Police and civilian witnesses at his trial recalled the ferocity of that final gunfight. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his laptop, a counterterrorism expert testified at his trial. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown on April 19, 2015 is seen embedded in the side of a Honda Civic that was parked near the site of the disturbance. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including a pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
An unexploded metal bomb, entered as evidence in the trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Unexploded metal bombs shown in court were filled with explosive powder and lined with metal pellets used in BB guns, said Massachusetts State Trooper Robert McCarthy, adding that one was an "improvised grenade" designed to explode where it landed, without rolling. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A bloody blanket and life preserver are seen in the boat, which bore at least 110 bullet holes on all sides from the immense volley of gunfire that had surrounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's arrest. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A wallet containing the drivers license for Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Tsarnaev's lawyers contend 26-year-old Tamerlan was the driving force behind the attacks and that his younger sibling followed out of subservience. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's friend Stephen Silva loaned the rusty Ruger P95 handgun that prosecutors contend was used to shoot dead Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A black laptop case, a portable hard drive (top L), cell phone and spare batteries (C) and an homemade remote control device (bottom R). REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including a transmitter device recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers jumped out of the way but Dzhokhar ran over his brother, who was briefly caught up in the vehicle's wheels and dragged for about 20 feet. After Tamerlan, a trained martial artist, was thrown free, he continued to wrestle with Pugliese and another officer. Tamerlan died later that day. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A 9mm Luger clip and bullet package sit next to a backpack and bag on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A piece of shrapnel taken from the body of bombing victim Krystle Campbell and presented as evidence. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
An unexploded metal bomb. During a gunfight, the pair threw one bomb of the same apparent design as the pressure-cooker devices they set off at the race, prior witnesses have testified. Witnesses have described that bomb as temporarily blurring their vision and shaking houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
David Henneberry, the owner of the boat, described waking up the morning after a gunfight between the Tsarnaev brothers and police and noticing something wrong about the winter covering of his boat, but presuming it had been blown around by the wind. He put off checking it until after authorities had lifted a shelter-in-place order on Boston-area residents four days after the bombing. "I went to check on the boat and basically see why the strap was loose and I noticed a lot of blood," Henneberry said. "I just kept fixating on this blood and then, I just, my eyes looked at the other side of the boat and that's when I saw a body in the boat ... I got off the ladder pretty quick and went in the house." REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
The blood-stained message written inside the hull of the boat accuses the United States government of killing Muslims and says "I can't stand to see such evil go unpunished". REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including the latch from a pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
