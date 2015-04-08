Boston Marathon trial evidence
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. �We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all,�...more
An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. Police and civilian witnesses at his trial recalled the ferocity of that final gunfight. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his laptop, a counterterrorism expert testified at his trial. REUTERS/U.S....more
A pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown on April 19, 2015 is seen embedded in the side of a Honda Civic that...more
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including a pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
An unexploded metal bomb, entered as evidence in the trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Unexploded metal bombs shown in court were filled with explosive powder and lined with metal pellets used in BB guns, said Massachusetts...more
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's...more
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A bloody blanket and life preserver are seen in the boat, which bore at least 110 bullet holes on all sides from the immense volley of gunfire that had surrounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's arrest. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A wallet containing the drivers license for Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Tsarnaev's lawyers contend 26-year-old Tamerlan was the driving force behind the attacks and that his younger sibling followed out of subservience. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's friend Stephen Silva loaned the rusty Ruger P95 handgun that prosecutors contend was used to shoot dead Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A black laptop case, a portable hard drive (top L), cell phone and spare batteries (C) and an homemade remote control device (bottom R). REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including a transmitter device recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers...more
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A 9mm Luger clip and bullet package sit next to a backpack and bag on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A piece of shrapnel taken from the body of bombing victim Krystle Campbell and presented as evidence. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An unexploded metal bomb. During a gunfight, the pair threw one bomb of the same apparent design as the pressure-cooker devices they set off at the race, prior witnesses have testified. Witnesses have described that bomb as temporarily blurring their...more
David Henneberry, the owner of the boat, described waking up the morning after a gunfight between the Tsarnaev brothers and police and noticing something wrong about the winter covering of his boat, but presuming it had been blown around by the wind....more
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The blood-stained message written inside the hull of the boat accuses the United States government of killing Muslims and says "I can't stand to see such evil go unpunished". REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including the latch from a pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Next Slideshows
Dry times in California
Adapting to life during California's multi-year drought.
Drug tunnels of Mexico
Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trapped in ice
Coast guard ships come to the rescue of freighters trapped in ice on Lake Superior.
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi Arabia and allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.