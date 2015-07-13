Bourbon Street scenes
A woman twerks to music from a nearby club along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man eats a hotdog along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers kiss on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers watch each other twerk to music from a nearby club along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man sleeps along the sidewalk on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman shows off her high-heels while standing on a sidewalk along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Empty drink cups rest on top of a trash can on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers stand outside a gay bar on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers dance in a club along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers walk down Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Inside Cuba's Capitol
Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism.
Approaching Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is poised to become the first probe to visit distant Pluto.
Light of technology
Phones, laptops and devices illuminate their users.
Who's at Sun Valley?
Corporate titans spotted at Allen & Co.'s annual Idaho gathering some call "summer camp for billionaires".
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.