Boxing Day hunt
Members of the Quorn hunt await the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. A ban imposed seven years ago states that foxes can be killed by a bird of prey or shot but not...more
Spectators watch members of the Quorn hunt during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A foxhound is seen near members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt at Chiddingstone Castle during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of the Quorn hunt takes a drink before the traditional boxing day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the Quorn hunt jump a fence during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A huntsman from the Quorn hunt blows his horn during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the Quorn hunt ride out for the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of the Quorn hunt carries a whip marked with crosses during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the Quorn hunt laughs before the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the Quorn hunt take part in the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
