Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 26, 2012 | 9:06pm IST

Boxing Day hunt

<p>Members of the Quorn hunt await the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. A ban imposed seven years ago states that foxes can be killed by a bird of prey or shot but not hunted by dogs. Hunts continue nowadays with pursuers accompanying dogs in chasing down a pre-laid scented trail. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Members of the Quorn hunt await the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. A ban imposed seven years ago states that foxes can be killed by a bird of prey or shot but not...more

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Quorn hunt await the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. A ban imposed seven years ago states that foxes can be killed by a bird of prey or shot but not hunted by dogs. Hunts continue nowadays with pursuers accompanying dogs in chasing down a pre-laid scented trail. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 12
<p>Spectators watch members of the Quorn hunt during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Spectators watch members of the Quorn hunt during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Spectators watch members of the Quorn hunt during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 12
<p>A foxhound is seen near members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt at Chiddingstone Castle during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A foxhound is seen near members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt at Chiddingstone Castle during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A foxhound is seen near members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt at Chiddingstone Castle during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 12
<p>A member of the Quorn hunt takes a drink before the traditional boxing day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A member of the Quorn hunt takes a drink before the traditional boxing day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A member of the Quorn hunt takes a drink before the traditional boxing day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 12
<p>Members of the Quorn hunt jump a fence during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Members of the Quorn hunt jump a fence during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Quorn hunt jump a fence during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 12
<p>A huntsman from the Quorn hunt blows his horn during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A huntsman from the Quorn hunt blows his horn during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A huntsman from the Quorn hunt blows his horn during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
6 / 12
<p>Members of the Quorn hunt ride out for the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Members of the Quorn hunt ride out for the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Quorn hunt ride out for the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
8 / 12
<p>Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 12
<p>A member of the Quorn hunt carries a whip marked with crosses during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A member of the Quorn hunt carries a whip marked with crosses during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A member of the Quorn hunt carries a whip marked with crosses during the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 12
<p>A member of the Quorn hunt laughs before the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A member of the Quorn hunt laughs before the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A member of the Quorn hunt laughs before the start of the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
11 / 12
<p>Members of the Quorn hunt take part in the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Members of the Quorn hunt take part in the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Quorn hunt take part in the traditional Boxing Day meet at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough, central England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Playing with fire

Playing with fire

Next Slideshows

Playing with fire

Playing with fire

Artists and performers wow crowds across India with death-defying fire stunts.

26 Dec 2012
Christmas around the world

Christmas around the world

People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.

26 Dec 2012
Daredevil Santa

Daredevil Santa

Santa Claus, aka Hector Chacon, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area underneath.

24 Dec 2012
Christmas in Bethlehem

Christmas in Bethlehem

Crowds gather for a procession outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus.

24 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast