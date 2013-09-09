Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013 | 4:05am IST

Boy rebel makes weapons

<p>Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
2 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
6 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
7 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
8 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
9 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
10 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
11 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
12 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
13 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
14 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Pictures that made the news and others that caught our eye in the past week.

06 Sep 2013
L.A. County Fair

L.A. County Fair

The rides, food and fun at the annual Los Angeles County Fair.

05 Sep 2013
London heat ray

London heat ray

Developers are trying to find a quick fix after a tower reflected sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car.

05 Sep 2013
Galapagos postcards

Galapagos postcards

The unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.

03 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures