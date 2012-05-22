Bra boost to make ends meet
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km south of the Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km south of the Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Employees sort lingerie before packing them inside the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Employees sort lingerie before packing them inside the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Worker Jaya. P produces bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Worker Jaya. P produces bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Next Slideshows
Lady Gaga protest
Conservative Christian groups protest against Lady Gaga's concert in Manila, urging authorities to cancel the show because of the overly sexual content and the...
Week in fashion
The week in runway collections.
Jackie Chan punches out
Jackie Chan announces he is retiring from performing in action movies. Chan is renowned for doing his own stunts in many of his kung fu films.
Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012
The Queen of Disco passes away at the age of 63.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.