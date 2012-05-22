Edition:
Bra boost to make ends meet

<p>Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km south of the Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Employees sort lingerie before packing them inside the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Worker Jaya. P produces bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

