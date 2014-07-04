Bracing for Hurricane Arthur
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
A man walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Vehicles make their way through high water as they drive after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
People ride their bicycles through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman walks down a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur blew through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert photographs flood damage from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Rear Adm. Stephen Metric/Handout
A city worker drives his truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard July 4, 2014. EUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Pedestrians make their way down the street after hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A downed sign is pictured after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Carter Cromley of Virginia carries the cover for his jet ski that was blown off as Hurricane Arthur continues in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Kyler Cook, 18, and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mark Scammell places a piece of plywood over the sign to his surf shop in Nags Head, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Surfers Robert Drew, from left, Brad Thomas, Tim Duncan, Pate Futch, and Benjamin Hewett, wait for good waves outside an arcade during Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Michal Kubo, a lifeguard with Lack's Beach Service, prepares his lifeguard station at Myrtle Beach State Park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bob Jenkins holds on to his hat from the wind as he and his friend Darlene Pittman take their dogs for a walk just before the the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Brazil overpass collapse
An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.
ISIL rises
The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.
Tension in Jerusalem
Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.
Hong Kong marches for democracy
Hong Kong police forcibly remove protesters who occupied the streets after a mass march demanding greater democracy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.