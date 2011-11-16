Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 16, 2011 | 11:25pm IST

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

<p>Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 10
<p>Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 10
<p>Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 10
<p>Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
<p>Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 10
<p>Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 10
<p>Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
7 / 10
<p>Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 10
<p>Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie Somerville at the Fox summer press tour hosted by the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie...more

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie Somerville at the Fox summer press tour hosted by the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
9 / 10
<p>Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion of style of the Twilight star Kristen Stewart.

15 Nov 2011
Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

A look at the stars and celebrities at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

11 Nov 2011
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

11 Nov 2011
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

11 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast