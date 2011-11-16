Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive
Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie...more
Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie Somerville at the Fox summer press tour hosted by the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion of style of the Twilight star Kristen Stewart.
Latin Grammy Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.