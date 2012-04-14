Brangelina to wed
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie and her partner actor Brad Pitt arrive for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie and her partner actor Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the movie 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie depart at the end of the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Angelina Jolie (L), Brad Pitt (C) and George Clooney greet each other as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie (R) and Brad Pitt arrive for the premier of "In the Land of Blood and Honey", a movie written and directed by Jolie, in Washington January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. actor Brad Pitt (L) and his partner Angelina Jolie arrive at the Japan premiere of Pitt's film "Moneyball" in Tokyo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clap their hands on the final night of the 17th Sarajevo film festival July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Cast member Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life", by director Terrence Malick, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Brad Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are pictured in the set during the filming of her first movie "Untitled Bosnian War Love Story" in central Budapest October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt attend the premiere of the movie "Salt" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Inglourious Basterds" by director Quentin Tarantino at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (R) arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. Pitt is in Japan to promote the film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button". From L-R: Pax, Knox Leon (carried by Pitt), Maddox...more
Actors Angelina Jolie (L) and Brad Pitt arrive together at the 14th annual Critics' Choice awards in Santa Monica, California January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Hector Mata
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the film "The Exchange" by U.S. director Clint Eastwood at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kiss at their table during the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hollywood couple Brad Pitt (R) and Angelina Jolie ride a motorbike around Vietnam's southern Ho Chi Minh City November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Trung Nghia/Tuoi Tre Newspaper
Hollywood star Brad Pitt carries adopted son Maddox as Angelina Jolie carries adopted daughter Zahara during their stroll outside their hotel in Mumbai November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in central Sydney March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
