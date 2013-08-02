Brawling politicians
Legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (front) and opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (back) shout slogans while protesting against each other at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. Taiwan's legislators will vote on...more
Legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (front) and opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (back) shout slogans while protesting against each other at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. Taiwan's legislators will vote on Friday on whether to adopt the proposed referendum on the controversial construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City, according to local media. The placards in the back read, "Stop the construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant immediately." The placards in the front read, "Let people make decision on the construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (L) from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) throws a bottle of water at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (L) from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) throws a bottle of water at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) splash water (R) and scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi...more
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) splash water (R) and scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in yellow and green) attempt to remove a chair while legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) stop them at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013....more
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in yellow and green) attempt to remove a chair while legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) stop them at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) block the door with chairs and ropes to stop the parliament session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) block the door with chairs and ropes to stop the parliament session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) splash water at legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) splash water at legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vest) scuffles with Legislator Lin Hung-chih (on the ground) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013....more
Legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vest) scuffles with Legislator Lin Hung-chih (on the ground) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Next Slideshows
Motorola Moto X
A look at Motorola's new Moto X phone.
Iftar in India
Muslims having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan.
Iraq war: Iconic images
On the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led attacks on Iraq, a look back at some of our most memorable images.
Berlusconi's women
A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.