Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands
Brazil's David Luiz lies on the pitch after missing a goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Arjen Robben and Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against Brazil. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is challenged for the ball by Brazil's Luiz Gustavo and Ramires (R). REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands fights for the ball with Brazil's Oscar. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands scores a penalty goal past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands celebrates his goal against Brazil with his teammates Dirk Kuyt (C) and Daley Blind (R). REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands shoots to score his penalty past Brazil's Julio Cesar. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jonathan de Guzman of the Netherlands heads the ball. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Daley Blind of the Netherlands shoots to score against Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands has his shirt pulled by Brazil's David Luiz as they fight for the ball. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's David Luiz is challenged by Jordy Clasie of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Daley Blind of the Netherlands scores past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates his goal infront of Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (L) and Paulinho. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands kicks the ball. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands controls the ball ahead of Brazil's Luiz Gustavo. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil's Maxwell and Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands fight for the ball. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is fouled by Brazil's Hernanes. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Fernandinho fouls Robin van Persie of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Ramires fights for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands fights for the ball with Brazil's Fernandinho. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Daley Blind of the Netherlands is carried off the pitch after being injured. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands shake hands with Brazil's David Luiz after a tackle. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil's Fernandinho falls on Arjen Robben of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal reacts on the sidelines. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Brazil's players watch from the bench. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Julio Cesar reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar looks at the ball as Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands scores his team's third goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates his goal against Brazil. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
On the ground in Gaza
Palestinians under fire as Israeli rockets hit deep in Gaza.
Rise of the megacities
Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.
India this week
A look at some of the pictures that caught our eye this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.