Brazil awaits the Pope
Security agents stand on the tarmac as a plane carrying Pope Francis prepares to take off at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis gestures as he talks with Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta (L) before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis is welcomed by crew members as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis (L) looks through the window of his helicopter before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Youth carry a cross on Copacabana beach ahead of World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A banner with the Pope's photo is displayed on the field of the Maracana stadium before a soccer game between Brazilian teams Fluminense and Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. The banner reads, "Welcome". REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tourists pose for a photo in front of a Pope Francis sand sculpture at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Buttons with pictures of Pope Francis are on sale in front of a cathedral, ahead of the 28th World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pilgrims dance and sing at Copacabana beach ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A child holds a flag reading "Welcome among us" as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People work on the construction of a stage in Copacabana Beach ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A couple embraces in front of a poster with the image of Pope Francis at a subway station in Sao Paulo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Franciscans carry a chair handmade by drug addicts for Pope Francis at a chapel at the Hospital de Sao Francisco de Assis (Hospital of Saint Francis of Assisi), where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
A man sells posters with the Pope's photo during the visit of the World Youth Day cross in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the...more
The World Youth Day cross is carried by faithfuls outside a church during a visit to the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tents are being set up in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An aerial view of the residence of Sumare, where Pope Francis will stay during his visit, in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Cardoso/Agencia O Dia
The Popemobile arrives at Galeao air base ahead of World Youth Day in Rio De Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy flies a kite on the roof of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected by residents to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
Youths play soccer on a field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boy flies a kite in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Catholics carry the World Youth Day cross before a mass at the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A banner promoting the World Youth Day inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Labourers assemble a grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man runs behind a Pope Francis sand sculpture at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis is seen in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Youths sing before the arrival of the World Youth Day symbols at the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People sunbathe as laborers work on building the grandstand in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis' visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A banner promoting World Youth Day is seen at the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
