Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 22, 2013 | 11:40pm IST

Brazil awaits the Pope

<p>Security agents stand on the tarmac as a plane carrying Pope Francis prepares to take off at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Security agents stand on the tarmac as a plane carrying Pope Francis prepares to take off at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 22, 2013

Security agents stand on the tarmac as a plane carrying Pope Francis prepares to take off at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
1 / 32
<p>Pope Francis gestures as he talks with Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta (L) before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis gestures as he talks with Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta (L) before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 22, 2013

Pope Francis gestures as he talks with Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta (L) before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
2 / 32
<p>Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 22, 2013

Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
3 / 32
<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by crew members as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis is welcomed by crew members as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 22, 2013

Pope Francis is welcomed by crew members as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
4 / 32
<p>Pope Francis (L) looks through the window of his helicopter before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis (L) looks through the window of his helicopter before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 22, 2013

Pope Francis (L) looks through the window of his helicopter before boarding a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
5 / 32
<p>Youth carry a cross on Copacabana beach ahead of World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Youth carry a cross on Copacabana beach ahead of World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 22, 2013

Youth carry a cross on Copacabana beach ahead of World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 32
<p>A banner with the Pope's photo is displayed on the field of the Maracana stadium before a soccer game between Brazilian teams Fluminense and Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. The banner reads, "Welcome". REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A banner with the Pope's photo is displayed on the field of the Maracana stadium before a soccer game between Brazilian teams Fluminense and Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. The banner reads, "Welcome". REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 22, 2013

A banner with the Pope's photo is displayed on the field of the Maracana stadium before a soccer game between Brazilian teams Fluminense and Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. The banner reads, "Welcome". REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
7 / 32
<p>Tourists pose for a photo in front of a Pope Francis sand sculpture at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Tourists pose for a photo in front of a Pope Francis sand sculpture at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

Tourists pose for a photo in front of a Pope Francis sand sculpture at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
8 / 32
<p>Buttons with pictures of Pope Francis are on sale in front of a cathedral, ahead of the 28th World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Buttons with pictures of Pope Francis are on sale in front of a cathedral, ahead of the 28th World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 22, 2013

Buttons with pictures of Pope Francis are on sale in front of a cathedral, ahead of the 28th World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 32
<p>Pilgrims dance and sing at Copacabana beach ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Pilgrims dance and sing at Copacabana beach ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

Pilgrims dance and sing at Copacabana beach ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 32
<p>A child holds a flag reading "Welcome among us" as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A child holds a flag reading "Welcome among us" as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, July 22, 2013

A child holds a flag reading "Welcome among us" as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
11 / 32
<p>People work on the construction of a stage in Copacabana Beach ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People work on the construction of a stage in Copacabana Beach ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

People work on the construction of a stage in Copacabana Beach ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 32
<p>A couple embraces in front of a poster with the image of Pope Francis at a subway station in Sao Paulo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A couple embraces in front of a poster with the image of Pope Francis at a subway station in Sao Paulo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, July 22, 2013

A couple embraces in front of a poster with the image of Pope Francis at a subway station in Sao Paulo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 32
<p>Franciscans carry a chair handmade by drug addicts for Pope Francis at a chapel at the Hospital de Sao Francisco de Assis (Hospital of Saint Francis of Assisi), where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Franciscans carry a chair handmade by drug addicts for Pope Francis at a chapel at the Hospital de Sao Francisco de Assis (Hospital of Saint Francis of Assisi), where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Franciscans carry a chair handmade by drug addicts for Pope Francis at a chapel at the Hospital de Sao Francisco de Assis (Hospital of Saint Francis of Assisi), where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 32
<p>A man sells posters with the Pope's photo during the visit of the World Youth Day cross in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A man sells posters with the Pope's photo during the visit of the World Youth Day cross in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 22, 2013

A man sells posters with the Pope's photo during the visit of the World Youth Day cross in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
15 / 32
<p>The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 32
<p>The World Youth Day cross is carried by faithfuls outside a church during a visit to the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

The World Youth Day cross is carried by faithfuls outside a church during a visit to the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 22, 2013

The World Youth Day cross is carried by faithfuls outside a church during a visit to the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
17 / 32
<p>Tents are being set up in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Tents are being set up in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

Tents are being set up in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
18 / 32
<p>An aerial view of the residence of Sumare, where Pope Francis will stay during his visit, in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Cardoso/Agencia O Dia</p>

An aerial view of the residence of Sumare, where Pope Francis will stay during his visit, in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Cardoso/Agencia O Dia

Monday, July 22, 2013

An aerial view of the residence of Sumare, where Pope Francis will stay during his visit, in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Cardoso/Agencia O Dia

Close
19 / 32
<p>The Popemobile arrives at Galeao air base ahead of World Youth Day in Rio De Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The Popemobile arrives at Galeao air base ahead of World Youth Day in Rio De Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

The Popemobile arrives at Galeao air base ahead of World Youth Day in Rio De Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 32
<p>A boy flies a kite on the roof of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected by residents to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A boy flies a kite on the roof of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected by residents to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, July 22, 2013

A boy flies a kite on the roof of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected by residents to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
21 / 32
<p>Youths play soccer on a field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Youths play soccer on a field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

Youths play soccer on a field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
22 / 32
<p>A view of the grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A view of the grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

A view of the grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
23 / 32
<p>A boy flies a kite in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A boy flies a kite in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

A boy flies a kite in Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex where Pope Francis is expected to visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
24 / 32
<p>Catholics carry the World Youth Day cross before a mass at the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Catholics carry the World Youth Day cross before a mass at the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

Catholics carry the World Youth Day cross before a mass at the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
25 / 32
<p>A banner promoting the World Youth Day inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A banner promoting the World Youth Day inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

A banner promoting the World Youth Day inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
26 / 32
<p>Labourers assemble a grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Labourers assemble a grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

Labourers assemble a grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
27 / 32
<p>A man runs behind a Pope Francis sand sculpture at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A man runs behind a Pope Francis sand sculpture at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

A man runs behind a Pope Francis sand sculpture at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
28 / 32
<p>The grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis is seen in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

The grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis is seen in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

The grandstand in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis is seen in Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
29 / 32
<p>Youths sing before the arrival of the World Youth Day symbols at the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Youths sing before the arrival of the World Youth Day symbols at the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 22, 2013

Youths sing before the arrival of the World Youth Day symbols at the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
30 / 32
<p>People sunbathe as laborers work on building the grandstand in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis' visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People sunbathe as laborers work on building the grandstand in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis' visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

People sunbathe as laborers work on building the grandstand in preparation for the upcoming Pope Francis' visit on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
31 / 32
<p>A banner promoting World Youth Day is seen at the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A banner promoting World Youth Day is seen at the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 22, 2013

A banner promoting World Youth Day is seen at the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Royal baby watch

Royal baby watch

Next Slideshows

Royal baby watch

Royal baby watch

Britain awaits the imminent arrival of the third in line to the throne.

22 Jul 2013
Flying dog

Flying dog

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow have been hang gliding together for nine years.

22 Jul 2013
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.

22 Jul 2013
India this week

India this week

A weekly collection of our best pictures from India.

21 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures