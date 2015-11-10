Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 11, 2015 | 2:35am IST

Brazil dam burst from above

Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 18
A cupboard is pictured in debris in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A cupboard is pictured in debris in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A cupboard is pictured in debris in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 18
Firefighters try to rescue a horse in the debris in Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Firefighters try to rescue a horse in the debris in Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Firefighters try to rescue a horse in the debris in Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 18
The banks of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The banks of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
The banks of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 18
Debris is pictured in the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Debris is pictured in the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Debris is pictured in the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 18
Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 18
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 18
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 18
General view of mud near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

General view of mud near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
General view of mud near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 18
The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 18
Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 18
The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 18
Mud is pictured near to the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Mud is pictured near to the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Mud is pictured near to the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 18
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 18
A general view of Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A general view of Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A general view of Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 18
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 18
A general view of the work site of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A general view of the work site of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A general view of the work site of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 18
General view of mud near Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

General view of mud near Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
General view of mud near Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

Next Slideshows

Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt's Red Sea has historically been a mecca for tourists but with tensions rising on the Sinai peninsula, governments are urging travelers to avoid the...

11 Nov 2015
Palestinian boys stab guard

Palestinian boys stab guard

Two Palestinian boys, aged 12 and 13, stab an Israeli guard on a tram north of Jerusalem.

10 Nov 2015
Surface of Mars

Surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

10 Nov 2015
Ben Carson country

Ben Carson country

Scenes from Baltimore, where the Republican front-runner is regarded as a local hero who used his wealth to help the poor.

10 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast