Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 29, 2017 | 5:10am IST

Brazil on strike

Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 23
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 23
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 23
A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 23
A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 23
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 23
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 23
Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 23
People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system, in downtown Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system, in downtown Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system, in downtown Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 23
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
10 / 23
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 23
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 23
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara

Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Close
13 / 23
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during the general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during the general strike in Sao...more

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during the general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 23
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building during an occupation of an empty building in the early hours of a general strike, in the center of Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building during an occupation of an empty building in the early hours of a general strike, in the center of Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building during an occupation of an empty building in the early hours of a general strike, in the center of Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 23
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade during a general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade during a general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade during a general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 23
Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara

Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Close
17 / 23
A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
18 / 23
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strike in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strike in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strike in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 23
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 23
A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 23
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door of a vacant building in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door of a vacant building in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door of a vacant building in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 23
Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

Next Slideshows

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

28 Apr 2017
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

28 Apr 2017
India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

28 Apr 2017
Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

27 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast