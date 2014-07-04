Edition:
Brazil overpass collapse

A car is trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leo Fontes-O Tempo

Rescue workers inspect a bus trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leo Fontes-O Tempo

A rescue worker inspects the area next to a car trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Police inspect a bus trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Greco-DYN

Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Greco-DYN

Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Greco-DYN

Rescue workers inspect a car trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An overpass that collapsed while under construction trapping vehicles underneath in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Greco-DYN

A vehicle is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man holds a banner that reads "Cup dirty with blood" next to a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

