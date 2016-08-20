Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 21, 2016 | 5:26am IST

Brazil wins soccer gold

Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil celebrates after he scores the fifth penalty past goalkeeper Timo Horn of Germany to win the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil receives a crown. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Rafinha of Brazil celebrates his team's win over Germany in their gold medal men's football match. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Brazilian players celebrate winning the gold medal match against Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Players of Germany react to their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Goalkeeper Weverton of Brazil celebrates victory during the gold medal match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil reacts after scoring the last penalty shootout. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil in action. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Coach Rogerio Micale of Brazil celebrates his team's gold medal win over Germany. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Timo Horn of Germany reacts. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Goalkeeper Weverton of Brazil saves a penalty shot by Nils Petersen of Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
