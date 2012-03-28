Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 28, 2012 | 6:40pm IST

Brazilian Batman

<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
1 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha Square, in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha Square, in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha Square, in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
2 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
3 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
4 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with children at Santa Terezinha Square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits, including helping children with a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio</p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with children at Santa Terezinha Square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to...more

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with children at Santa Terezinha Square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits, including helping children with a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
5 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
6 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
7 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture with a boy in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture with a boy in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture with a boy in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
8 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
9 / 10
<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hero Batman at his home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hero Batman at his home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hero Batman at his home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Bienvenido Pope Benedict

Bienvenido Pope Benedict

Next Slideshows

Bienvenido Pope Benedict

Bienvenido Pope Benedict

Images from the Pope's visit to Cuba and Mexico.

28 Mar 2012
London landscapes

London landscapes

Street scenes from the British capital which will host the Olympics Games this summer.

27 Mar 2012
A day at the beach in Somalia

A day at the beach in Somalia

A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.

24 Mar 2012
Balinese new year

Balinese new year

Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.

23 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast