Brazilian police raid new Crackland
A drug user walks past fire during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Riot police walk out a drug user during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users talk with police officers during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A drug user carries his belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users talk with police officers during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users carry their belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users carry their belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A drug user is seen during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A drug user tries to grab his belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A drug user carries his belongings as he walks by riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Riot police walk out drug users during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Riot police take position during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users walk carrying their belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users walk past riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
