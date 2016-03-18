Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 18, 2016 | 6:50pm IST

Brazilians protest Lula's appointment

An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
1 / 25
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
2 / 25
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
3 / 25
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
4 / 25
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
5 / 25
A demonstrator lies on the Brazilian national flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
6 / 25
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
7 / 25
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
8 / 25
Police officers control demonstrators as they attend a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
9 / 25
A demonstrators holds an inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as he takes part in a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
10 / 25
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
11 / 25
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
12 / 25
A police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
13 / 25
An anti-government demonstrator (R) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
14 / 25
A demonstrator wears a mask with a defaced picture depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest over the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. The picture reads, "Sergio Moro, Brazil needs you". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
15 / 25
A demonstrator throws an inflatable doll known as "Pixuleco" of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bonfire during a protest at the appointment of Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
16 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
17 / 25
A police officer and an unidentified man carries a demonstrator who was injured during a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
18 / 25
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
19 / 25
A demonstrator runs to escape from a police officer during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
20 / 25
Police officers fire tear gas against demonstrators during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
21 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. A cardboard cutout of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C) reads, "Out Dilma". REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
22 / 25
Demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
23 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. The sign reads, "Dilma: Impeachment Now". REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
24 / 25
A demonstrator throws a cone against police officers during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
25 / 25
