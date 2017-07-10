Edition:
Brazil's battle of the kites

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

