Brazil's battle of the kites
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
