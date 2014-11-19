Brazil's drought from above
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with...more
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of cows on the cracked ground of Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers of SABESP, Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, stand next to the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca...more
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
