Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 11:50pm IST

Brazil's drought from above

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities, according to the state authorities. The two main reservoirs serving metropolitan Sao Paulo, South America's largest city, could dry out by February if relief does not arrive in the upcoming rainy season. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities, according to the state authorities. The two main reservoirs serving metropolitan Sao Paulo, South America's largest city, could dry out by February if relief does not arrive in the upcoming rainy season. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 13
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 13
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 13
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 13
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 13
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 13
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 13
An aerial view of cows on the cracked ground of Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of cows on the cracked ground of Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of cows on the cracked ground of Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 13
Workers of SABESP, Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, stand next to the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Workers of SABESP, Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, stand next to the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Workers of SABESP, Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, stand next to the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 13
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 13
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 13
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 13
An aerial view shows the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view shows the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view shows the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Next Slideshows

The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

19 Nov 2014
Modi in Australia

Modi in Australia

Narendra Modi is on his first trip to Australia after becoming India's prime minister.

18 Nov 2014
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

18 Nov 2014
Regaining confidence

Regaining confidence

Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.

17 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast