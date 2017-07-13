Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference after being convicted on corruption charges, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman celebrates after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2nd L) leaves his office after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Sao Paulo. REUTERSLeonardo Benassatto
People set fire to an inflatable doll, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and a Workers' Party (PT) flag as they celebrate after Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to...more
A demonstrator holds inflatable dolls, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protest after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. The sign reads:"No to Lula's conviction." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An inflatable doll, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a saucepan and a Brazilian flag are seen along a street as people celebrate after Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and...more
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against his being convicted on corruption charges, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A sign reading "Lula was convicted" is seen under a flag as people celebrate after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protest after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. The sign reads:"No to Lula in prison." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against his being convicted on corruption charges, in Sao Paulo. The sign on the right reads: "Lula innocent, Lula president." REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A woman celebrates after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. The sign reads:"Lula in Jail." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People celebrate after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Next Slideshows
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for...
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
India this week
Pictures from around the country from the week that was.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Floods in Assam
Pictures from Assam, where floods have displaced more than a million people and inundated a national park.