Brazil's historic drought
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day,...more
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system fill water containers from a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The sign reads,...more
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system crosses a street with containers she filled with water at a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu,...more
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Tata, in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues due to a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with...more
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, both residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, as the eighth-month rationing of water continues...more
A view of part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A car is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo State, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, fill water buckets and containers from a water tank at night as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Rosa Goebbels (R) gets help from a man to open the door of her apartment during a 30-hour power outage at the Pinheiros neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman takes a picture of Brazilian artist Subtu's work on a mural highlighting the issue of severe water shortages in Sao Paulo, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A drought-related cactus installation called 'Desert of Cantareira' by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub with water reserve as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water...more
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Stairs of the re-emerging old city of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with...more
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system carry containers to draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The worst...more
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Maria Do Carmo, 70, fills a bucket with water used for laundry, to be used in the bathroom and to clean the floor of her house in Brasilandia slum, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Natalino Pereira, 12, a resident of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, poses for a portrait on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam after bathing it as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in...more
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Deserted hospitals in New Delhi
Two state-of-the-art public hospitals in New Delhi are barely operational years after they officially opened.
U.S. closes Yemen embassy
The U.S. embassy in Sanaa closes after the Houthi militia, which overran the capital, formally took power.
Costa Concordia verdict
An Italian court convicts the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner for his role in the 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 passengers and sentences him...
Crossing the border fence
African migrants attempt to cross a barbed-wire border fence between Morocco and Spain's Melilla.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.