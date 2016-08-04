Edition:
Brazil's Olympic torch relay

Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza carries the Olympic torch as he surfs at Praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza carries the Olympic torch as he surfs at Praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza carries the Olympic torch as he surfs at Praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza holds up the Olympic torch after surfing with it at Praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza holds up the Olympic torch after surfing with it at Praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza holds up the Olympic torch after surfing with it at Praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Acrobats on the Olympics rings and lifted musicians perform as the Olympic torch is relayed along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial center, Brazil, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Acrobats on the Olympics rings and lifted musicians perform as the Olympic torch is relayed along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial center, Brazil, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Acrobats on the Olympics rings and lifted musicians perform as the Olympic torch is relayed along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial center, Brazil, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Resident Aniceto Goncalves Ferreira takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Sao Miguel das Missoes, Rio Grande do Sul state Brazil, July 4, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Aniceto Goncalves Ferreira takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Sao Miguel das Missoes, Rio Grande do Sul state Brazil, July 4, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Resident Aniceto Goncalves Ferreira takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Sao Miguel das Missoes, Rio Grande do Sul state Brazil, July 4, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
A resident takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Iguazu Falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, July 1, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

A resident takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Iguazu Falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, July 1, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
A resident takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Iguazu Falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, July 1, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
The Olympic torch travels down a river in Tres Rios, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos de Paula/Handout

The Olympic torch travels down a river in Tres Rios, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos de Paula/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
The Olympic torch travels down a river in Tres Rios, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos de Paula/Handout
Brazilian rower Anderson Nocetti takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, July 11, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Brazilian rower Anderson Nocetti takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, July 11, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Brazilian rower Anderson Nocetti takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, July 11, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Indigenous people take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at village Tupe, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Indigenous people take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at village Tupe, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Indigenous people take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at village Tupe, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Resident Davi Souza gives a fish to a "Boto Cor-de-Rosa" (Pink River Dolphin), as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Solimoes River in Iranduba city, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Davi Souza gives a fish to a "Boto Cor-de-Rosa" (Pink River Dolphin), as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Solimoes River in Iranduba city, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Resident Davi Souza gives a fish to a "Boto Cor-de-Rosa" (Pink River Dolphin), as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Solimoes River in Iranduba city, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) lights a cauldron with the Olympic Flame next to Fabiana Claudino, captain of the Brazilian volleyball team, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) lights a cauldron with the Olympic Flame next to Fabiana Claudino, captain of the Brazilian volleyball team, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) lights a cauldron with the Olympic Flame next to Fabiana Claudino, captain of the Brazilian volleyball team, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Resident Geovana Teles takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Lustre cave in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia state, Brazil, May 23, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Geovana Teles takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Lustre cave in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia state, Brazil, May 23, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Resident Geovana Teles takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Lustre cave in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia state, Brazil, May 23, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian surfer Carlos Burle takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, Brazil, June 1, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Brazilian surfer Carlos Burle takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, Brazil, June 1, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Brazilian surfer Carlos Burle takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, Brazil, June 1, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazil's Jose Batista holds the Olympic torch aloft as he rides his horse, during the torch relay in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Jose Batista holds the Olympic torch aloft as he rides his horse, during the torch relay in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Brazil's Jose Batista holds the Olympic torch aloft as he rides his horse, during the torch relay in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Residents take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Gravata, Pernambuco state, Brazil, May 31, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Residents take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Gravata, Pernambuco state, Brazil, May 31, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Residents take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Gravata, Pernambuco state, Brazil, May 31, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Resident Patricia Bastos takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Curiau river in Macapa, Amapa state, Brazil, June 16, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Patricia Bastos takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Curiau river in Macapa, Amapa state, Brazil, June 16, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Resident Patricia Bastos takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Curiau river in Macapa, Amapa state, Brazil, June 16, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian firefighter Haudson Alves abseils with the Olympic flame as he attends the Olympic Flame torch relay at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian firefighter Haudson Alves abseils with the Olympic flame as he attends the Olympic Flame torch relay at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Brazilian firefighter Haudson Alves abseils with the Olympic flame as he attends the Olympic Flame torch relay at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Resident Antonio de Paula is pulled by an oxcart as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Trindade, Goias state, Brazil, May 6, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Antonio de Paula is pulled by an oxcart as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Trindade, Goias state, Brazil, May 6, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Resident Antonio de Paula is pulled by an oxcart as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Trindade, Goias state, Brazil, May 6, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Resident Francisco Orlando takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Sete Cidades national park in Piracuruca, Piaui state, Brazil, June 10, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Francisco Orlando takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Sete Cidades national park in Piracuruca, Piaui state, Brazil, June 10, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Resident Francisco Orlando takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Sete Cidades national park in Piracuruca, Piaui state, Brazil, June 10, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian swimmer Jefferson Mascarenhas takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in front of the Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian swimmer Jefferson Mascarenhas takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in front of the Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Brazilian swimmer Jefferson Mascarenhas takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in front of the Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Resident Francisco Neto (2nd L) takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at mountain range Serra da Barriga in Uniao dos Palmares, Alagoas state, Brazil, May 30, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Resident Francisco Neto (2nd L) takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at mountain range Serra da Barriga in Uniao dos Palmares, Alagoas state, Brazil, May 30, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Resident Francisco Neto (2nd L) takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at mountain range Serra da Barriga in Uniao dos Palmares, Alagoas state, Brazil, May 30, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian paratriathlon athlete Marcelo Collet takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Salvador, Brazil, May 24, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via REUTERS

Brazilian paratriathlon athlete Marcelo Collet takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Salvador, Brazil, May 24, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Brazilian paratriathlon athlete Marcelo Collet takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Salvador, Brazil, May 24, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via REUTERS
Balloonist Lupercio Lima takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Corumba de Goias, Goias state, Brazil, May 4, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Balloonist Lupercio Lima takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Corumba de Goias, Goias state, Brazil, May 4, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Balloonist Lupercio Lima takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Corumba de Goias, Goias state, Brazil, May 4, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Canoeist Rubens Pompeu takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Paranoa lake in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Canoeist Rubens Pompeu takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Paranoa lake in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Canoeist Rubens Pompeu takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Paranoa lake in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
