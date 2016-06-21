Brazil's Olympic torch relay
Brazilian physiotherapist Igor Simoes Andrade poses for a picture next to a jaguar named Juma as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Manaus, Brazil, June 20, 2016. The jaguar featured at an Olympic torch ceremony was shot dead by a...more
Indigenous people take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at village Tupe, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Resident Davi Souza gives a fish to a "Boto Cor-de-Rosa" (Pink River Dolphin), as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Solimoes River in Iranduba city, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 20, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) lights a cauldron with the Olympic Flame next to Fabiana Claudino, captain of the Brazilian volleyball team, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016....more
Resident Geovana Teles takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Lustre cave in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia state, Brazil, May 23, 2016. Andre Mourao/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian surfer Carlos Burle takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, Brazil, June 1, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazil's Jose Batista holds the Olympic torch aloft as he rides his horse, during the torch relay in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Residents take part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Gravata, Pernambuco state, Brazil, May 31, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Resident Patricia Bastos takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Curiau river in Macapa, Amapa state, Brazil, June 16, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian firefighter Haudson Alves abseils with the Olympic flame as he attends the Olympic Flame torch relay at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Resident Antonio de Paula is pulled by an oxcart as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Trindade, Goias state, Brazil, May 6, 2016. Andre Luiz Mello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Resident Francisco Orlando takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Sete Cidades national park in Piracuruca, Piaui state, Brazil, June 10, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian swimmer Jefferson Mascarenhas takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in front of the Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Resident Francisco Neto (2nd L) takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at mountain range Serra da Barriga in Uniao dos Palmares, Alagoas state, Brazil, May 30, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian paratriathlon athlete Marcelo Collet takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Salvador, Brazil, May 24, 2016. Marcos de Paula/Courtesy of Rio2016/Handout via REUTERS
Balloonist Lupercio Lima takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Corumba de Goias, Goias state, Brazil, May 4, 2016. Fernando Soutello/Rio2016/Handout via Reuters
Canoeist Rubens Pompeu takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Paranoa lake in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
