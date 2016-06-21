Brazil's Olympic torch relay

Brazilian physiotherapist Igor Simoes Andrade poses for a picture next to a jaguar named Juma as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Manaus, Brazil, June 20, 2016. The jaguar featured at an Olympic torch ceremony was shot dead by a soldier shortly after the event in Manaus as the animal escaped from its handlers, an army statement said. The jaguar was killed on Monday at a zoo attached to a military training center when a soldier fired a single pistol shot after the animal, despite being tranquilized, approached the soldier, the army said. "We made a mistake in permitting the Olympic torch, a symbol of peace and unity, to be exhibited alongside a chained wild animal. This image goes against our beliefs and our values," the local organizing committee Rio 2016 said in a statement, adding: "We guarantee that there will be no more such incidents at Rio 2016." A smiling yellow jaguar known as Ginga is the mascot of the Brazilian Olympic team. REUTERS/Marcio Melo

