Brazil's 'Roofless' movement
A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ties her hair next to her children at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been contaminated with methane since October 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) holds a TV, as other men help him climb down a ladder at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) arrive with their belongings during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the center of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Laundry is hung out to dry next to a woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao...more
A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Two girls, relatives of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), look in a mirror during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), washes tomatoes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sit on their belongings during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), stand in their room during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), keeps watch for intruders at the entrance in the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children and relatives visiting a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sweeps next to her daughter Adrieli, 5, during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) washes dishes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries a bucket of water as he climbs the stairs during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers stand in front of two buildings occupied by members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), before their eviction of one buildings (R) occupied in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries her belongings after being evicted from a building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man and his pregnant wife, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), embrace during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
