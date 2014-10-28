Edition:
Brazil's severe drought

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014.

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. The banner reads "The city of Itu, asks for Help".

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. The banner reads "The city of...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. The banner reads "The city of Itu, asks for Help" . REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system receive water from public spouts due to rationing in their homes as a result of a record drought, in Itu September 29, 2014.

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system receive water from public spouts due to rationing in their homes as a result of a record drought, in Itu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system receive water from public spouts due to rationing in their homes as a result of a record drought, in Itu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A resident fills water bottles from a water pipe as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014.

A resident fills water bottles from a water pipe as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A resident fills water bottles from a water pipe as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system receives water from a public spout in Itu September 29, 2014.

A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system receives water from a public spout in Itu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system receives water from a public spout in Itu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Luiza Dos Reis, 67, a resident that depends on the Cantareira water system, washes the clothes from a water pipe in Itu October 27, 2014.

Luiza Dos Reis, 67, a resident that depends on the Cantareira water system, washes the clothes from a water pipe in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Luiza Dos Reis, 67, a resident that depends on the Cantareira water system, washes the clothes from a water pipe in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014.

A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker fills a water tanker with potable water to distribute to the hospitals around the city in Itu October 27, 2014.

A worker fills a water tanker with potable water to distribute to the hospitals around the city in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A worker fills a water tanker with potable water to distribute to the hospitals around the city in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Maria das Gracas, 40, washes the plates from a improvised tap in Itu October 27, 2014.

Maria das Gracas, 40, washes the plates from a improvised tap in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Maria das Gracas, 40, washes the plates from a improvised tap in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A vendor stands next to his cart with water bottles, which he supplies to offices in the Sao Paulo downtown October 24, 2014.

A vendor stands next to his cart with water bottles, which he supplies to offices in the Sao Paulo downtown October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A vendor stands next to his cart with water bottles, which he supplies to offices in the Sao Paulo downtown October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men fish next to cracked ground as the Atibainha dam lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014.

Men fish next to cracked ground as the Atibainha dam lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Men fish next to cracked ground as the Atibainha dam lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub in Itu October 27, 2014.

David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents fill water containers from a public tap in Itu October 27, 2014.

Residents fill water containers from a public tap in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents fill water containers from a public tap in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, in Itu October 27, 2014.

Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Solange, 42, a resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, bathes her son Joao Pedro inside their home next to containers with water in Itu October 27, 2014.

Solange, 42, a resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, bathes her son Joao Pedro inside their home next to containers with water in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Solange, 42, a resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, bathes her son Joao Pedro inside their home next to containers with water in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014.

A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista October 18, 2014.

A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system cross a street with a shopping trolley of containers to fill with water from a public tap, in Itu, October 18, 2014.

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system cross a street with a shopping trolley of containers to fill with water from a public tap, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system cross a street with a shopping trolley of containers to fill with water from a public tap, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system pick up their filled water containers after filling them from a public tap in Itu, October 18, 2014.

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system pick up their filled water containers after filling them from a public tap in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system pick up their filled water containers after filling them from a public tap in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system wait to fill water containers from a public tap in Itu October 27, 2014.

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system wait to fill water containers from a public tap in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system wait to fill water containers from a public tap in Itu October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well in Itu, October 18, 2014.

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014.

Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
