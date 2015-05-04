Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve
Guarani Indian children play in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian pregnant woman washes a set of kitchen pots and pans as she looks at her daughter in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district...more
Guarani Indian boys play with a ball in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 1287 acres (521 hectares) of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest...more
A Guarani Indian boy walks towards school in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction...more
A Guarani Indian woman smokes a pipe in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian children look from a window of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian boy plays with a kite in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian boys take a bath in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian children stand at the entrance of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian girl washes her foot in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian Maria Rita, 100, sits in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian boys stand in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian woman fills a pot with water as her daughter (R) looks on in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian man looks from a window of his house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
Mayweather defeats Pacquiao in a megabout to remain undefeated.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the last month.
Anti-Expo protests in Milan
Italy opens the Milan Expo amid fears it could be overshadowed by scandal and street protests.
Chile volcano erupts
Volcano Calbuco continues to erupt, coating nearby towns and forcing the cancellation of flights as far as Buenos Aires.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.