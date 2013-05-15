Breast cancer survivor celebs
KYLIE MINOGUE: Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, 44, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and went through surgery and chemotherapy. Her 2006 "Showgirl Homecoming Tour" represented her comeback from cancer. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
KYLIE MINOGUE: Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, 44, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and went through surgery and chemotherapy. Her 2006 "Showgirl Homecoming Tour" represented her comeback from cancer. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
SHERYL CROW: Grammy-winning rock star Sheryl Crow, 51, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in February 2006 after a routine mammogram. She has campaigned for women aged over 35 to have annual mammograms. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
SHERYL CROW: Grammy-winning rock star Sheryl Crow, 51, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in February 2006 after a routine mammogram. She has campaigned for women aged over 35 to have annual mammograms. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN: Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, 64, was diagnosed in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy. Her 2005 album, "Stronger than Before" promoted breast cancer awareness. She also introduced the "Olivia Breast...more
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN: Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, 64, was diagnosed in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy. Her 2005 album, "Stronger than Before" promoted breast cancer awareness. She also introduced the "Olivia Breast Self-Exam Kit" and helped build the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre in her native Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Sulastri Osman
ROBIN ROBERTS: Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, 52, made a name for herself interviewing athletes, actors, and other newsworthy personalities, but in 2007, she turned the camera on herself to announce she'd been diagnosed with breast...more
ROBIN ROBERTS: Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, 52, made a name for herself interviewing athletes, actors, and other newsworthy personalities, but in 2007, she turned the camera on herself to announce she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2012, she developed the rare MDS or myelodysplastic syndrome. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
JACLYN SMITH - Former "Charlie's Angels" star and fashion business woman, Smith, 67, discovered a lump and underwent a lumpectomy and radiation. She has become active with groups such as Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Smith also speaks publicly about...more
JACLYN SMITH - Former "Charlie's Angels" star and fashion business woman, Smith, 67, discovered a lump and underwent a lumpectomy and radiation. She has become active with groups such as Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Smith also speaks publicly about the recognizing breast cancer risk factors as part of the Strength in Knowing programme. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
ANASTACIA: U.S singer Anastacia is known for her powerful soul voice, and her small stature. She discovered she had breast cancer in January 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
ANASTACIA: U.S singer Anastacia is known for her powerful soul voice, and her small stature. She discovered she had breast cancer in January 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE: Actress Christina Applegate arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California in this January 25, 2009 file photo. Applegate was diagnosed with breats cancer in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE: Actress Christina Applegate arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California in this January 25, 2009 file photo. Applegate was diagnosed with breats cancer in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SHIRLEY TEMPLE BLACK: Actress and former diplomat, Shirley Temple Black, 77, accepts the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2006. Black was diagnosed with...more
SHIRLEY TEMPLE BLACK: Actress and former diplomat, Shirley Temple Black, 77, accepts the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2006. Black was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1972. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Breast cancer survivor celebs
Here is a look at some female celebrities who have suffered and survived breast cancer.
Chris Hadfield lands safely
Astronaut Chris Hadfield and two crewmates landed safely in Kazakhstan, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
Roller coaster in the sea
One of the more iconic reminders of Sandy is no more.
Harry in America
Prince Harry visits the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.