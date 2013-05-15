Edition:
Breast cancer survivor celebs

<p>KYLIE MINOGUE: Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, 44, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and went through surgery and chemotherapy. Her 2006 "Showgirl Homecoming Tour" represented her comeback from cancer. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>SHERYL CROW: Grammy-winning rock star Sheryl Crow, 51, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in February 2006 after a routine mammogram. She has campaigned for women aged over 35 to have annual mammograms. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN: Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, 64, was diagnosed in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy. Her 2005 album, "Stronger than Before" promoted breast cancer awareness. She also introduced the "Olivia Breast Self-Exam Kit" and helped build the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre in her native Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Sulastri Osman</p>

<p>ROBIN ROBERTS: Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, 52, made a name for herself interviewing athletes, actors, and other newsworthy personalities, but in 2007, she turned the camera on herself to announce she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2012, she developed the rare MDS or myelodysplastic syndrome. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>JACLYN SMITH - Former "Charlie's Angels" star and fashion business woman, Smith, 67, discovered a lump and underwent a lumpectomy and radiation. She has become active with groups such as Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Smith also speaks publicly about the recognizing breast cancer risk factors as part of the Strength in Knowing programme. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>ANASTACIA: U.S singer Anastacia is known for her powerful soul voice, and her small stature. She discovered she had breast cancer in January 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>CHRISTINA APPLEGATE: Actress Christina Applegate arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California in this January 25, 2009 file photo. Applegate was diagnosed with breats cancer in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>SHIRLEY TEMPLE BLACK: Actress and former diplomat, Shirley Temple Black, 77, accepts the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2006. Black was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1972. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

