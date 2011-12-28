Edition:
Breast implant health scare

<p>Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq displays a defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) after he removed it from a patient in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. French medical device regulatory authority (AFSSAPS) recalled PIP breast implants in March 2010 after it concluded that their performance and safety were not in accordance with current standards. France will offer surgery to remove the breast implants of up to 30,000 women if a study due out this week finds that the silicone they are made from could cause cancer, the health minister said. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq displays a defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) after he removed it from a patient in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. French medical device regulatory authority (AFSSAPS) recalled PIP breast implants in March 2010 after it concluded that their performance and safety were not in accordance with current standards. France will offer surgery to remove the breast implants of up to 30,000 women if a study due out this week finds that the silicone they are made from could cause cancer, the health minister said. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq (R) operates on a patient to remove her silicone gel breast implants manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq (R) operates on a patient to remove her silicone gel breast implants manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq operates on a patient to remove her silicone gel breast implants manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in a clinic of Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq operates on a patient to remove her silicone gel breast implants manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in a clinic of Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by PIP is seen near surgical instruments after being removed from a patient by plastic surgeon Denis Boucq (L) in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

A defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by PIP is seen near surgical instruments after being removed from a patient by plastic surgeon Denis Boucq (L) in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Gabriela Rolon, who has a breast implant, attends a meeting of women with defective French PIP breast implants seeking advice, information and support in Buenos Aires December 27, 2011. Fear and anger are growing among women with breast implants in Latin America, a key market for the bankrupt French firm that used industrial silicone to make cheap prostheses linked to health risks. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Gabriela Rolon, who has a breast implant, attends a meeting of women with defective French PIP breast implants seeking advice, information and support in Buenos Aires December 27, 2011. Fear and anger are growing among women with breast implants in Latin America, a key market for the bankrupt French firm that used industrial silicone to make cheap prostheses linked to health risks. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Lorena Vaccaro (C) and Romina Mancini (2nd R), who have breast implants, attend a meeting of women with defective French PIP breast implants seeking advice, information and support in Buenos Aires December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Lorena Vaccaro (C) and Romina Mancini (2nd R), who have breast implants, attend a meeting of women with defective French PIP breast implants seeking advice, information and support in Buenos Aires December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Plastic surgeon Isabelle Sarfati poses in her office at the Paris Breast Center in Paris December 28, 2011. France's health minister tried to calm women's fears over potentially dangerous breast implants, saying there was no medical need to remove them immediately. The implants at the center of the global scandal were made by now-defunct French company PIP and appear to have an unusually high rupture rate. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Plastic surgeon Isabelle Sarfati poses in her office at the Paris Breast Center in Paris December 28, 2011. France's health minister tried to calm women's fears over potentially dangerous breast implants, saying there was no medical need to remove them immediately. The implants at the center of the global scandal were made by now-defunct French company PIP and appear to have an unusually high rupture rate. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Alexandra Blachere, who heads an association of women with faulty breast implants, displays silicone gel breast implants during an interview in Paris December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Alexandra Blachere, who heads an association of women with faulty breast implants, displays silicone gel breast implants during an interview in Paris December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>General view inside an abandoned building of the now defunct French company PIP in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon December 28, 2011. PIP company is accused of using sub-standard industrial silicone in some of its implants, which were sold globally before being taken off the market in 2010, the year the company shut its doors. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

General view inside an abandoned building of the now defunct French company PIP in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon December 28, 2011. PIP company is accused of using sub-standard industrial silicone in some of its implants, which were sold globally before being taken off the market in 2010, the year the company shut its doors. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Boxes of silicone gel breast implants manufactured by the now defunct French company PIP are seen inside an abandoned PIP building in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Boxes of silicone gel breast implants manufactured by the now defunct French company PIP are seen inside an abandoned PIP building in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Boxes containing silicone gel breast implants manufactured by the now defunct French company PIP are seen inside an abandoned PIP building in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Boxes containing silicone gel breast implants manufactured by the now defunct French company PIP are seen inside an abandoned PIP building in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Members of the association of women with defective breast implants hold a banner "For you Edwige and for all the others" as they stand in front of the Health Ministry in Paris December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

Members of the association of women with defective breast implants hold a banner "For you Edwige and for all the others" as they stand in front of the Health Ministry in Paris December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq poses at his office in a clinic in Nice December 16, 2011, holding a defective silicone gel breast implant, which was removed from a patient and manufactured by French company PIP. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq poses at his office in a clinic in Nice December 16, 2011, holding a defective silicone gel breast implant, which was removed from a patient and manufactured by French company PIP. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>An undated police mugshot photo show Jean-Claude Mas, displayed on the "red notice" posted by Interpol on its website, as the 72-year-old is wanted for "life and health" offences by Costa Rica. Mas, who started the now defunct Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in 1991, has disappeared from public view as anxiety about the potential health effects of his implant products has spread around the globe. The French government recommended on December 23, 2011 that tens of thousands of women in France seek removal of breast implants made of a suspect silicone gel by the PIP firm that exported worldwide. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout </p>

An undated police mugshot photo show Jean-Claude Mas, displayed on the "red notice" posted by Interpol on its website, as the 72-year-old is wanted for "life and health" offences by Costa Rica. Mas, who started the now defunct Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in 1991, has disappeared from public view as anxiety about the potential health effects of his implant products has spread around the globe. The French government recommended on December 23, 2011 that tens of thousands of women in France seek removal of breast implants made of a suspect silicone gel by the PIP firm that exported worldwide. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout

<p>The locked entrance of the French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) building is seen in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

The locked entrance of the French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) building is seen in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

