Breast implant health scare

An undated police mugshot photo show Jean-Claude Mas, displayed on the "red notice" posted by Interpol on its website, as the 72-year-old is wanted for "life and health" offences by Costa Rica. Mas, who started the now defunct Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in 1991, has disappeared from public view as anxiety about the potential health effects of his implant products has spread around the globe. The French government recommended on December 23, 2011 that tens of thousands of women in France seek removal of breast implants made of a suspect silicone gel by the PIP firm that exported worldwide. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout